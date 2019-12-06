In case you’re wondering, the headline of this column is absolutely dripping with sarcasm.
So the University Interscholastic League, also known as UIL here in the great state of Texas, this week released the projected enrollment numbers to determine the cutoffs for the classifications of schools to compete beginning in the 2020-21 school year. Realignment, UIL’s process of placing schools in competing districts and classes, isn’t announced until February, but that hasn’t stopped some school districts from already contemplating legal action to ensure their schools are treated fairly.
One of those school districts is the Laredo Independent School District, or LISD. They are the older school district in Laredo and operate alongside Laredo United ISD. Schools in the LISD include Laredo Martin and Laredo Cigarroa and did include Laredo Nixon until two years ago when Nixon’s school enrollment placed them in Class 6A and out of the smaller 5A neighborhood. The realignment also lumped Cigarroa and Martin into two different school districts.
Nixon hasn’t found a lot of success in 29-6A the past two seasons. While the boys and girls basketball teams have been very competitive, the majority of the school’s athletic programs have found themselves near the bottom of the district’s standings in nearly all cases.
Football has especially been rough for the Mustangs. In two years, Nixon has one district win and has yet to field a winning record despite having a winning non-district schedule each of those seasons.
So with realignment just a few months away, Laredo ISD’s board of trustees has made it known publically that they are considering filing a lawsuit against UIL to block the league from moving Laredo’s smaller schools into a San Antonio school district.
Last season, Martin played in District 14-5A, Division I, which also included Harlan, Southwest, Eagle Pass C.C. Winn, Harlandale, Southwest Legacy and McCollum. Cigarroa played in District 16-5A, Division II, which also included Mission Sharyland, Sharyland Pioneer, Mercedes, Pharr Valley View, Edcouch-Elsa and Roma.
The two biggest reasons for the lawsuit? It wasn’t travel expenses, which includes fuel costs and has been a pain for school districts for years. Instead, in a story printed in the Laredo Morning Times Wednesday, the two biggest reasons were 1) it’s wrong for LISD schools to be in a district that they can’t compete in, and 2) student safety, as there may be a rise in injuries for students who play in a district that they are not ready to play in. That’s exactly how the reasons were written in the LMT piece, and they were quoting the board of trustees’ vice president and the LISD superintendent.
Student safety I can understand. No one wants to see their kids get beat up by bigger and stronger players, but injuries can happen anytime and anywhere. Injuries can occur in practice, scrimmages and actual games and no matter how much you prep against them, they’ll still occur.
I notice that they weren’t afraid to schedule smaller schools to beat up on in non-district play. Nixon’s non-district schedule featured one Class 5A, Div. I school, two Class 5A, Div. II schools and one Class 4A, Div. I school. Martin had two Class 6A schools, one Class 5A school and one Class 4A school on its non-district schedule. They also qualified for the playoffs, going 4-3 including three wins against San Antonio schools. Cigarroa’s non-district schedule included two 4A schools, a 6A school and a 5A school. They won only one game this past season.
As for being in a district they can’t compete in, all I can say is welcome to sports. It’s never going to be a level-playing field because of financial impact from the community, school enrollment and resources in each town. Is it fair Del Rio has to drive a minimum of 60 miles to find an opponent they can compete against? Is it fair athletes from a town of less than 50,000 have to take on athletes from a town of more than 260,000?
Del Rio took its beatings in the San Antonio Northside ISD for more than a decade in the late 90’s and into the 2000s before returning to Laredo prior to the 2008-09 season and finding renewed success there. Playing tougher teams make you better. Winning is fun, but life isn’t always about winning.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 22 years.
