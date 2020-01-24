Intimacy with God is so far above what the world or anything in it can offer us! We can find out for ourselves what close fellowship with God means! We then can attest to the fact of what a difference in our lives it makes being in close fellowship with Him!
Nothing can compare to a life of seeking God and Him answering us in so many various ways. You will never know what I am speaking of without first seeking God and His righteousness, for then all these things will be added unto us! A life of seeking God does not mean we don’t go through trials and tribulation. However, when we find the Lord working in the storms of life we go through as our ever present Helper and Deliverer, we have such peace and comfort! Then, that boils over to inner joy unspeakable the world does not and cannot know. Truly this is a life worth living!
Will close fellowship and intimacy with God cost us? The answer is the relationship He gives to us is freely given! However, the cost is being willing to separate ourselves further unto Him. This may cost us friends and other relationships. It may cost us to have to make drastic decisions to conform our lives from the world to following Him. However, the more we are willing to separate ourselves unto Him, the closer fellowship we can have with God. God then can also use us to reach out to others about the goodness and salvation of God!.
This intimacy with God may not happen overnight, but pursuing this life more and more has eternal benefits. Not as to working our way to the Lord, but instead yielding to His workmanship in us all in Him. Listening for that still small voice guiding us step by step. He teaches us to know His voice and discern others. We start by simply being wiling to spend more time seeking Him in His Word, in prayer, in fellowship with other believers, and our worship unto Him in our songs from our hearts. In this life of walking in the spirit we find out that God communicates with us in so many ways that we will know His leading!
Don’t expect the devil to just lie there to watch and listen when you dedicate yourself to a closer walk with Christ and the Father. Distractions will suddenly come in many forms, which we will just have to push through and continue our quest to a deeper intimacy with God.. Very clearly, Jesus stated, “if we seek Him we will find Him, When we ask we shall receive, and when we knock the door shall be opened unto us!” May we all continually pray for one another to find the place of closer fellowship with God, and an intimacy He desires with us even more so than we do!
Jesus, who is God the Son, came to this earth as a Man to reconcile mankind back to Himself. He came to this earth to die for that purpose. He was and is God’s gift of love sent down to earth from the Father! He did so that we all can receive the free gift of reconciliation back to fellowship between God and mankind, by He Himself dying on the cross for our sins in our stead. He however rose from the grave by God’s Spirit, showing Himself as the one True God! God is holy and no man can stand in His Presence with having our sin still upon us. God took our sins upon Himself instead of allowing us to perish, if we will turn from our sin and choose to receive Jesus as our propitiation for our sins. God so loved the world, He sent His only begotten Son Jesus Christ, to die a horrible death upon the cross! He bore our sins upon Himself, though He lived a sinless life for 33 years while alive on earth, so that none of us would perish!
After the fall of mankind in the Garden of Eden when Adam and Eve did sin, mankind was separated from God’s Presence. Jesus restores that close fellowship with God for eternity for every person that would believe upon Him, turn from their sins, and become His disciple! Are you wanting something that will fill that void in your life that nothing else can fill? Jesus is the answer, and when you know what fellowship with God is all about, you will find that no other person, nor sex, drugs, alcohol, or whatever you fill your life with now, can compare to a life of intimacy between yourself and God your Creator.
With love, from God the Father and our Lord Jesus Christ to you!!!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
