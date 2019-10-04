One of the worst things you can do, is to go by your feelings when it comes to your walk with Christ. That sensual trait we all have is a desire to feel the touch of the one we love, and that can be a very serious thing to deal with in Christ when you go through times of God withdrawing His Presence from you. Not that He leaves us, but that close fellowship with Him and His abiding Presence, are not discerned as easy.
First of all, think of this as a gift to even discern the Presence of the comfort, the strengthening, or the refreshing of God’s Spirit. However, it is something to not be so concerned about if we go through dry seasons, as this is the time God draws us in deeper.
He takes us to a time where He desires you to want him utmost, and to lay down some things in our lives. The greatest thing is we become greater seekers of God many times when waiting for His still small voice to speak to us, or for His Spirit to manifest His Presence to us.
There are many people in Christ who have never experienced what you and I have come to know when God draws you to Himself. Not that he is not with them, but they cannot in some cases discern the Presence of God, for disbelief in the power of His Spirit.
To come into the Presence of the Lord is something to cherish, as God even says the wind blows where He desires. The Spirit is the same as it is like a mighty rushing wind and when we understand that further we understand we need that refreshing to strengthen us in a way the world does not know.
The subject tis very debatable for many still this day in the church. However, I have found God is just a whisper away and if we will draw nigh to Him, He will draw nigh to us. On top of everything else, the devil certainly has his counterfeits. You must know the difference between a sweet refreshing wind and what others may call the Presence of the Lord.
The cure is to ask God, for God says, will He give a serpent to the son that asks for a fish. No, never. God gives good gifts to His children. He tells us how much more will he give the Holy Spirit to those that ask. So then when we feel those dry times, talk to God about it. When we feel we are not sure, ask God about it. When we do not understand, again, ask God about it! In the worst case if we don’t believe then don’t just remain in unbelief, but ask God about it.
Don’t ever, however feel that God has left you just because you are not discerning His Presence at the moment. That is dangerous, and can cause bad things. Don’t lose faith in the one you love! Eventually God will take you out of that place and allow you to be strengthened in His Presence once again. Remember always the secret is to draw nigh to God, and He will draw nigh to you. When we are humble and contrite in spirit before Him He often will reward us with times of refreshing to help us continue to fight the good fight of faith in Him. Keep pressing forward and don’t let your feelings get in the way of your relationship with God. By faith we know He is always with us, He never leaves us or forsakes us! Just keep seeking!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
