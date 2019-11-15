State Representative Alfonso “Poncho” Nevárez, who announced Nov. 8 he would not be seeking re-election, saw himself in the middle of a scandal Thursday after a conservative news outlet broke a story about the Eagle Pass politician dropping an envelope with cocaine at Austin International Airport in September.
Nevárez, who said on Nov. 8 during his no re-election announcement he was facing health issues, said in a statement that he will be seeking professional help.
“In a weird way I am grateful. Grief and addiction were consuming me, but oddly enough, I feel better now than I have in a long time, and I mean that. I have many relationships to repair starting at home and I intend to seek treatment,” Nevárez said Thursday in a prepared statement.
Numerous calls to his Austin and Eagle Pass offices were not returned.
The incident, according to an affidavit posted by the conservative site Direct Action Texas, was caught in surveillance video.
Nevárez, a Democrat representing Texas House District 74, as of press time has not been charged with a crime, but the affidavit says Texas Department of Public Safety officials believe DNA evidence collected through a search warrant will confirm he was in possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, cocaine, greater or equal to 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Cotton swabs with Nevárez’s DNA were sent to a crime lab for testing, court documents state.
The affidavit, filed on Oct. 29, says four clear plastic baggies containing a white powder-like substance were found on Sept. 6 by a Texas Department of Transportation employee inside a sealed envelope outside the entrance of the flight services at the airport.
The white envelope had a letterhead from the “Office the State of Texas House of Representatives member Poncho Nevarez,” the affidavit states.
Video surveillance footage from the same day confirmed a man, later identified as Nevárez, exited the flight services front entrance at approximately 10:30 a.m. walking toward a black SUV, the document states.
Several individuals walked by the site, the affidavit states, without disturbing the envelope, until it was picked up by an employee.
Airport records and surveillance footage confirmed that at approximately 10:24 a.m., Nevárez arrived at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport in a Cessna T206 owned by the Nevárez Law Group from the Texas/Mexico border, the document states.
The affidavit says two TxDOT employees opened the envelope and found the baggies, which were turned over to law enforcement officers.
The envelope was sent to the Department of Public Safety Crime Lab in Austin, which obtained a DNA profile from it, the document states.
Investigators would later compare the DNA profile with samples obtained through a search warrant from Nevárez, court documents state.
According to the document, law enforcement officers interviewed Nevárez’s Chief of Staff Carlos Edwardo de la Pena, who was driving the black SUV that day; De la Peña, the affidavit states, said he does not keep work documents in the vehicle.
Nevárez, a practicing attorney in Eagle Pass who specializes in personal injury litigation, graduated from UT Austin with a Bachelor of Arts in Government in 1994, and received his law degree from St. Mary’s School of Law in 1999, according to his Texas House web site.
Prior to becoming a state representative he served on the Maverick County Tax Appraisal District and as a Trustee on the Eagle Pass ISD School Board from 2005-2009.
Nevárez represents House District 74, including Del Rio, Eagle Pass and other parts of south and west Texas, since 2013. Nevárez chairs the Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee, is Vice Chair of the Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety Select Committee, and member of the Natural Resources Committee.
Eagle Pass Mayor Ramsey English Cantu announced this week he would be seeking Nevárez’s seat. The city will be having a special election to replace Cantu in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.