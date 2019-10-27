ACUÑA, México – El representante del Gobierno Federal en Coahuila, Reyes Flores Hurtado, anunció el miércoles el inicio de los trabajos de rehabilitación del Polideportivo Solidaridad y Parque de Beisbol Helios en Ciudad Acuña, proyectos en los cuales se invertirán 59 millones 643 mil 214 pesos.
Esta obra, la cual forma parte del Proyecto de Modernización de Aduanas y Pasos Fronterizos es encabezada por la Secretaría de Desarrollo Agrario, Territorial y Urbano (Sedatu) y será concluida el 20 de febrero de 2020 con el objetivo de crear mayores espacios deportivos y de esparcimiento para los acuñenses, dijo Reyes Flores Hurtado.
“Esos espacios tienen que ver con generar modelos deportivos y de esparcimiento de primer nivel, fueron elegidos de manera estratégica para eliminar la marginación, para que la ciudadanía tenga acceso a espacios públicos de calidad así como para que nuestros atletas continúen en la práctica de su deporte”.
El delegado estuvo acompañado por Roberto de los Santos Vásquez, alcalde de esa ciudad fronteriza; Iván Moreno Carrera, director de Desarrollo Social; Gustavo Denigri Ortiz, director de Deportes; Luis Ángel Urraza Dugay, presidente de Canaco Acuña; Carlos Donato Pérez, Tesorero Municipal; Carlos Gustavo Maltos, director de Obras Públicas; y Claudia Aldrete, regidora comisionada a Desarrollo Social.
Officials announce parks modernization project
ACUÑA, Mexico – Representative of the Federal Government in Coahuila Reyes Flores Hurtado, announced Wednesday the rehabilitation of the Solidarity Sports Center and the Helios Baseball Park in Ciudad Acuña, the renovation projects have an estimated cost of 59,643,214 pesos (US $3,3 million).
These renovations, which are part of the Customs and Border Crossing Modernization Project, are headed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu) and have a completion date by Feb. 20, 2020.
Reyes Flores Hurtado said the renovations will be helping create better sports and leisure spaces, as well as recreation for the people of Acuña.
“These spaces are generating first class sports and recreational models, they were strategically selected to eliminate marginalization, so citizens can access quality public spaces as well as for our athletes to continue practicing their sports,” he said.
