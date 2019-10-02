Michael Corey Nicholl, a 20-year-old Del Rio resident, was arrested and charged with the theft of an air conditioning unit, after a local store reported he took the device and left the facility without paying for it, police say.
Nicholl was arrested on Sept. 23 at 3:23 p.m. at his place of residence, located at the 2800 block of Veterans Boulevard, according to his arrest report.
Police records state on Aug. 18, at approximately 2:33 p.m. Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to the HEB store, 200 Veterans Boulevard, where the store manager stated that a man had stolen an air conditioning unit from inside the store.
The manager, police records state, presented a video of the incident, which shows a young Hispanic man walking into the the facility at 1:53 p.m.
The man, according to the incident report, proceeded to the display where the air conditioning units were located and picked one up.
The man then exited the store without paying for the item and entered a silver passenger car and left the area, the report states. The unit was valued at $124.87.
Nicholl was charged with theft of property greater or equal to $100 but less than $750, a Class B misdemeanor, records state.
