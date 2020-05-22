Del Rio High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps – AFJROTC – received a distinguished unit award for the 2019-2020 school year. The unit is one of many selected across the nation to receive the award.
Del Rio’s JROTC, also known as TX-66, is one of 387 selected units to receive the Air Force JROTC Distinguished Unit Award this school year.
“This award recognizes the Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations, and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America,” Lt. Col. (Ret.) Simon Benavides said in a statement.
Objectives of the Air Force JROTC program are to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship and life skills; promote community service; instill responsibility, character and self-discipline through character education, and to provide instruction in air and space fundamentals, Benavides said.
Del Rio students in the program are known as cadets, and participate throughout the school year in some popular events such as the homecoming parade and coronation, the annual Feast of Sharing, Veteran’s Day parade and more.
Students can participate in the program during their high school years, from freshman to senior grade levels.
Del Rio is home to the Air Force JROTC program, a program located in 890 high schools across the United States and at selected schools in Europe, the Pacific and in Puerto Rico.
Cadet enrollment in the program includes more than 125,000 cadets who do over 1.5 million hours of community service each year.
Students looking to enroll in the program, or parents and guardians with questions regarding the program can contact Del Rio High School principal Jose Perez or JROTC Senior Aerospace Science Instructor Lt. Col. (Ret.) Simon Benavides, at (830) 778 4370.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.