It has always brought excitement to my heart as the Christmas season approached. It started when we picked out a tree and started decorating it. Mother would help us make little construction paper chains to decorate the tree.
At other times we made popcorn chains. It was so much fun to turn out the lights and look at the Christmas tree with all the beautiful lights and decorations. We could hardly wait till Christmas Day to open our presents.
Those events remind me of something in the Bible. We are not the only ones that can give gifts. There is someone that can even give better gifts. It is God! (Luke 11:13).
God gives us many good gifts but they cannot be purchased or earned, they are free, (Acts 8:20, Romans 5:15&16).
As I read in one local newspaper where a child said in his letter to Santa, “I have only been a little good this year so I understand if I don’t get everything” we really do not deserve anything, but God is so merciful and loving that He has made a way for us to receive those wonderful gifts, (John 3:16).
The most important is forgiveness of sins and the promise of eternal life with Him. Let us receive Jesus Christ into our hearts and exalt Him, (Romans 6:21-23) and really understand this reason for the season, (2 Corinthians 9:15).
See you in church next Sunday.
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
