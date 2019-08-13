Our community’s “safe space” has been invaded by the two billboard advertisements prominently on display on a major thoroughfare.
One sign reads “Abortion is Healthcare.” It should more accurately read “Abortion is Heathen-carelessness” because abortion is definitely not healthcare; it is not healthcare for the mother and it is not healthcare for the baby growing and developing inside their mother’s womb.
Every time you see that sign, see the reality that “Abortion is Heathen-carelessness” because it is financed by two pro-abortion groups, the Lilith Fund and NARAL.
A heathen is someone who is lacking in morals or principles, is uncivilized and not religious, lies, cheats and does other immoral things.
In case you are not aware: Lilith was a legendary female demonic creature who seduced men, killed pregnant women, mothers, and newborn babies and was a cause of disease, sickness, and death.
A pro-abortion organization could not be more aptly named.
It is no mere coincidence that the mascot of the abortion industry should be a child-killing beast-like demon.
The evil Lilith, who legendarily threatened, especially children and women in childbirth, continues to live on in its namesake of this pro-abortion organization.
NARAL began as the National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws, then the National Abortion Rights Action League, and later the National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League, now it is NARAL Pro-Choice.
The other sign reads, Aborto - Seguro, Legal, Tu Decisión.
Diversity and equity are in full view, an equal opportunity destroyer advocating the killing of babies in our border town, since one billboard is in English and the other is in Spanish.
The most radical pro-abortion organizations in the state are aggressively plastering their baby killing views on billboards in largely conservative communities since the City Council in Waskom, Texas located near the Louisiana border passed an ordinance declaring it a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”
Abortion is the real body snatcher, seizing life and love out of a community.
Keep Del Rio a community that lovingly respects life.
Marian Casillas, Ed.D.
Del Rio, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.