Members of the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and their guests who attended the chamber’s monthly mixer at The Bank and Trust on Thursday were treated to an early taste of this year’s Fiesta de Amistad celebration.
Mary Mota, membership chair for the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said the event was hosted by The Bank and Trust.
“This event really is the kickoff to our annual Fiesta de Amistad celebration here in Del Rio,” Mota said.
“Every month we have a different business that hosts the mixer for the Hispanic chamber, and it’s always the second Thursday of the month. We have a lot of businesses that like to host these events, and we usually also have guest speakers who will come and talk to us about a topic of interest,” she added.
The guest speaker on Thursday was Elsa Reyes, president of the International Good Neighbor Council Del Rio Chapter.
Reyes welcomed those attending the mixer and told everyone she and the other International Good Neighbor Council members were busy preparing for the many Fiesta events scheduled for October.
Reyes also gave an overview of the International Good Neighbor Council and how it began.
“The IGNC consists of approximately 25 chapters in the United States and Mexico, including those located in Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana, as well as in the Mexico states of Nuevo Leon, Coahuila, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosi and Tamaulipas,” she said.
“What do we do? IGNC members promote and maintain mutual understanding, friendship and good-neighbor tactics among all people in America, with a specific interest in those relations between the United States and Mexico, and we advocate both cultural and social awareness and sensitivity among people in the Western Hemisphere by encouraging activities that foster and strengthen interchange across the border,” Reyes told the group.
She said although some friendships come and go, “the bond between Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña has grown and strengthened over the decades.”
Reyes said 2019 marks the 59th anniversary of the inauguration of Amistad Dam by Mexico President Gustavo Diaz Ordaz and U.S. President Richard M. Nixon. The IGNC, she said, was begun as a state commission that has become an organization that celebrates and honors the friendship and harmony between the two cities.
Reyes also reviewed this year’s Fiesta de Amistad events, which will include the Miss Del Rio Pageant on Oct. 5, the Abrazo (Embrace) ceremony on Oct. 18, the Fiesta de Amistad Parade on Oct. 19 and the Copa de la Amistad on Oct. 20.
Mota said Del Rio businesses can join the Hispanic chamber at any time.
“You can join as an individual or you can join as a business,” she said.
Mota said the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce currently has about 120 members.
“We have these events where people can eat some good food, have some fun, learn something interesting and network with each other. That’s what it’s all about. That’s how we learn about new businesses, as well as established businesses here in the community,” she said.
