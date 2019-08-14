ASSAULT
Marco Antonio Beltran, a 34-year-old resident of the 700 block East 12th Street, Del Rio, was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor; interfere with emergency request for assistance, a Class A misdemeanor, and injury to a child, elderly or disabled, a third degree felony.
Beltran was arrested on Aug. 3 at 7:22 p.m. at his place of residence, a Del Rio Police Department arrest report states.
Beltran pinned one of the alleged victims against the wall and slapped a phone away from her as she was trying to dial 911, an incident report states.
The other alleged victim was also trying to dial 911 when Beltran went after him, and struck him in the face and chest multiple times, the incident report states. Beltran was arrested on scene.
nMario Dominguez, a 27-year-old resident of the 100 block of Vista Park, Del Rio, was arrested Aug. 3, at 11:35 p.m. at the 100 block of Avenue T, under assault causes bodily injury charges, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dominguez was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to the Avenue T location, in reference to a disturbance in progress. Officers were notified by a woman she had been punched in the face by Dominguez, an incident report states.
Dominguez was placed under arrest and transported to the Del Rio Police Department for booking and processing, the report states.
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
Ramon Hidalgo, a 32-year-old resident of the 400 block of San Juan Street, Del Rio, was arrested on Aug. 8, at 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Casa Blanca and Las Vacas, and charged with possession of marijuana less than two ounces, a Class B misdemeanor.
A Del Rio Police Department arrest report states Hidalgo was arrested after a police officer conducted a traffic stop at the aforementioned intersection, and found the narcotics inside the vehicle.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief greater or equal to $100 but less than $750, after an incident occurring Aug. 1, in south Del Rio.
Jesus Guillermo Limon, a resident of the 100 block of San Felipe and whose age was not listed in the arrest report, was arrested at approximately 2 p.m. after “a known person caused damage to property without the owner’s consent,” according to a Del Rio Police Department incident report.
