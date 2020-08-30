Members of Los Amigos Del Cementerio Loma De La Cruz, from left, Jim Butterworth, Olga Cadena, Anna Chapman, Pat Butterworth, Carmen Gutierrez and Ana Delgado stand by one of the new benches in the historic Cementerio Loma De La Cruz.
Members of Los Amigos Del Cementerio Loma De La Cruz, from left, Jim Butterworth, Olga Cadena, Anna Chapman, Pat Butterworth, Carmen Gutierrez and Ana Delgado stand by one of the new benches in the historic Cementerio Loma De La Cruz.
Photos by Karen Gleason
Los Amigos Del Cementerio Loma De La Cruz President Anna Chapman cleans dust from a commemoration plaque affixed to one of the new benches in the historic cemetery.
Some of the toppled “Woodmen of the World” grave markers in El Cementerio Loma De La Cruz.
Visits to a historic cemetery just south of Del Rio have been made a little easier with the placement of seven benches on its grounds.
The benches were a project of Los Amigos Del Cementerio Loma De La Cruz, a group dedicated to researching, preserving and maintaining El Cementerio Loma De La Cruz, one of the area’s oldest burial sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.