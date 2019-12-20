Texas Parks and Wildlife Department personnel have established a mandatory local checkpoint where hunters must stop and have samples taken from harvested deer after chronic wasting disease (CWD) was confirmed in Val Verde County.
The checkpoint will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the grounds of the old Fisherman’s Headquarters, just north of the “Y” intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and U.S. Highway 277 north of the Del Rio city limits. The checkpoint will remain in operation through the end of the hunting season, officials said.
Val Verde County Commissioners Court will meet in emergency session at 1 p.m. Friday in the old county court-at-law courtroom, 207 E. Losoya St., to discuss the CWD finding.
The case of CWD, confirmed from a free-ranging, five-and-a-half year old doe found between Del Rio and Lake Amistad, is the first-ever confirmed occurrence of the disease in Val Verde County, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
“The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Animal Health Commission are implementing a containment strategy designed to limit the spread of CWD from the affected area and better understand the distribution and prevalence of the disease,” the press release reads.
“Because eradication is thought to be impossible once CWD becomes established in a population, it is imperative that we work with other agencies, landowners and hunters to contain this disease within a limited geographic area and prevent it from spreading further among Texas deer populations. This containment strategy is particularly urgent considering this detection happened in the middle of the general deer season,” said Dr. Bob Dittmar, TPWD’s wildlife veterinarian.
Dr. Maureen Frank, of Texas AgriLife Extension Service, helped oversee setting up of the check station on Thursday.
Frank said Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Executive Director Carter Smith ordered the establishment of a CWD Containment Zone and a CWD Surveillance Zone. (See graphic; Zones also posted on Texas Parks and Wildlife web site.)
“These zones are for all CWD-susceptible species that may be harvested. All of those species are required to be brought into the check station in response to the detection of CWD in a whitetail deer here,” Frank said.
She noted whitetail and mule deer are two native species whose carcasses must be brought in to the check station.
“Also elk, moose, red deer and sika deer. The complete list is also posted on the Texas Parks and Wildlife web site or on the web site of the Texas Animal Health Commission, which deals with the exotics,” she added.
Hunters will stop by the check stations and must do so within 48 hours of harvesting the animal.
“The technicians at the station will pull the samples out and collect some information from the hunters and send them on their way. It’s really not an involved process,” Frank said.
The tissue samples are sent to the Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory in College Station, and the results are determined. If the tests come back positive for CWD, the samples are tested again at another lab, Frank said.
Frank said no one knows of any CWD cases being transferred to humans through consumption of the meat of a deer carrying CWD.
“However, we recommend that all hunters have their deer tested, and if the deer test positive, to not eat the meat, just as a precaution,” Frank said.
She noted CWD can be spread by infected animal or through the soil.
“That’s why there’s some movement restrictions of cervid (deer) parts, and those are also available on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department web site,” Frank said.
Though CWD has not been detected in any exotic cervids, hunters are asked to contact the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department immediately if they encounter any sick-looking or sick-acting deer. CWD is a “progressive, fatal neurological disease that commonly results in altered behavior as a result of microscopic changes in the brains of affected animals, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.
“Unfortunately, it’s new in Val Verde County, but it’s not a new thing, so there’s a lot of information out there. Texas AgriLife Extension has a lot of resources available as well,” Frank said.
She said the check station will be active throughout the rest of hunting season.
“For the north zone, general hunting season ends Jan. 5. For the south zone, general hunting season ends Jan. 19,” Frank said.
The CWD containment zone begins in Val Verde County at the international bridge, northeast along Spur 239 to U.S. 90, north along U.S. 90 to the intersection of U.S. 277/377, north along U.S. 277/377 to the U.S. 277/377 bridge over Lake Amistad, west along the southern shoreline of Lake Amistad to the international boundary at Amistad Dam and south along the Rio Grande to the international bridge.
The CWD surveillance zone is located in Val Verde County within the boundaries of a line beginning at the confluence of Sycamore Creek and the Rio Grande, northeast along Sycamore Creek to U.S. 277, northwest to U.S. 277 to Loop 79, north along Loop 79 to the Union Pacific Railroad to Liberty Drive (north entrance of Laughlin Air Force Base), north along Liberty Drive to U.S. 90, west along U.S. 90 to Loop 79, north along Loop 79 to the AEP Ft. Lancaster-to-Hamilton Road power transmission line, north along the AEP Ft. Lancaster-to-Hamilton Road power transmission line to a point where the AEP Ft. Lancaster-to-Hamilton Road power transmission line turns northwest, northwest along the AEP Ft. Lancaster-to-Hamilton Road power transmission line to the AEP Ft. Lancaster-to-Hamilton Road power transmission line maintenance road, along the AEP Ft. Lancaster-to-Hamilton Road power transmission line maintenance road to Spur 406, northwest along Spur 406 to U.S. 90, south along U.S. 90 to Box Canyon Drive, west along Box Canyon Drive to Bluebonnet Drive, southwest along Bluebonnet Drive to Lake Drive, south along Lake Drive to Lake Amistad, southeast along the international boundary to the international boundary at the Lake Amistad Dam, and southeast along the Rio Grande to its confluence with Sycamore Creek.
For more information about CWD, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department web site or the web site of the Texas Animal Health Commission.
