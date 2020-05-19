The International Good Neighbor Council announced the upcoming fourth annual Fiesta de Amistad theme art contest, while opening up the contest to the community this year.
Around this time of year the organization opens the themed art contest to local students, but this year the contest took a different approach for the contestants.
“This year we are opening our contest to the entire community of the City of Del Rio. There is no age limit, although we do encourage our students to participate,” board member Dora Alcala said.
This year’s theme for the art contest revolves around the 60th anniversary of Mexican President Adolfo Lopez Mateos and United States President Dwight D. Eisenhower signing the treaty that authorized the construction of the Amistad Dam.
Mateos and Eisenhower met in Cuidad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico and signed the treaty on Oct. 23, 1960. This year, on Oct. 23, the International Good Neighbor Council will celebrate the historic anniversary with its traditional Fiesta de Amistad celebration.
“It has become a tradition to hold a contest to select the Fiesta de Amistad theme to commemorate this auspicious occasion,” Alcala said.
She stated entries are required to feature the use of the flags of both countries, appropriately placed, and the words “60th Anniversary” placed somewhere within the art itself or in the theme title.
Deadline to submit an entry is June 19 at 6 p.m.; more specific rules will be provided in the application which will appear in the Del Rio News-Herald and Casa de la Cultura.
The International Good Neighbor Council will award three winners; first place will receive $300, second place will receive $200 and third place will receive $100. For more information contact Dora Alcala at (830) 719 0324 or by email at aalcala.@stx.rr.com.
Last year Kassandra Alfaro, a Del Rio High School student, won the contest and her design was used during last year’s celebrations. Alfaro was inspired by the strong bonds of love and friendship between the United States and Mexico.
