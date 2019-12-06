Brush has been cleared from several areas of the San Felipe Springs Golf Course and outside the city’s multi-purpose facility to improve visibility and access, city officials said.
Over the past week, city crews have cleared brush from an area along U.S. Highway 90 at its intersection with San Felipe Springs Road southeast of the multi-purpose facility’s parking lot.
“In an effort to increase visibility of the multi-purpose facility, city crews cleared overgrown vegetation between the roadway and the building. This improves the appearance of that area. In addition, we hope this will increase future reservations of the facility,” City Manager Matt Wojnowski said Thursday.
City workers have also been busy on the golf course.
“Right now, we are doing some trimming and cutting where the brush has begun interfering with the operation of the golf course,” San Felipe Springs Golf Course Pro Ariel Falcon said Thursday.
Falcon said some of the clearing and trimming was done along the fence line that separates the No. 8 tee box from the San Felipe Springs Road to the east.
He said golf course crews also trimmed an ash tree whose hanging branches were starting to interfere with play in that area.
“We also are doing some clearing of the cane along the banks of the creek where the cane was starting to tip over onto the playing surface. That’s why we’re trimming it down,” he said.
Falcon said the golf course has four full-time and two part-time workers who assist with maintenance on the course.
On Thursday, Ramiro Rodriguez, the assistant superintendent of the golf course, and several other workers used heavy-duty weed eaters to chew through the stalks of the carrizo cane, which then had to be transported away from the site.
Falcon said he is also looking at removing some of the carrizo from the actual stream bed of the San Felipe Creek on the golf course grounds, because he said the thick stands of cane are beginning to impinge on the stream’s flow.
Falcon said work on the course began on Monday.
