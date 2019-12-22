Encephalopathies
Prion diseases or transmissible spongiform encephalopathies are a family of rare progressive neurodegenerative disorders that affect both humans and animals.
Prion diseases are usually rapidly progressive and always fatal.
Identified prion
diseases
Human diseases -
Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinker syndrome, fatal familial insomnia, kuru
Animal diseases - bovine spongiform encephalopathy, chronic wasting disease, scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy, feline spongiform encephalopathy, ungulate spongiform encephalopathy
Source: CDC
