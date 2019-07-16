Val Verde County’s new women’s shelter is complete.
County Purchasing Agent Roy Musquiz Jr. on Wednesday told members of Val Verde County Commissioners Court the shelter could begin receiving clients as early as this week. Musquiz has been giving regular updates on the progress of the shelter construction during county commissioners court meetings.
“We met with Quad County, the agency that operates the (existing) women’s shelter on Monday (July 8), and they started moving yesterday, Tuesday (July 9). Our maintenance department is helping them move, so they should be done by the end of this week (July 12), so next week we can focus on any furniture that may be needed, and we can use the donations to purchase that furniture,” Musquiz told the court.
He noted the swing set for children staying at the shelter would also be purchased from donated monies.
“The landscaping company is continuing to do their work, and they plan to be done Friday (July 12) as well,” Musquiz said. “Other than that, I believe our IT (information technology) department is addressing one or two issues we had on the cameras and the telephones.”
He said, “Other than that, we’re ready to go.”
“Are there any residents in the old shelter?” County Attorney Ana Markowski Smith asked.
“There was one family, so they were going to accommodate them, schedule them whenever they were ready to move over, but I would expect that by Friday (July 12) or Monday morning, the new shelter should be fully operational,” Musquiz said.
“Great job,” commented County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton.
Later during Wednesday’s commissioners court meeting, the court formally accepted the donation of a swing set valued at approximately $1,500 from Amistad Tri Ventures, a local land development company.
The court also unanimously approved accepting a donation of $5,000 from Texas Community Bank for the purpose of purchasing furniture for the new women’s shelter.
