Del Rio High School’s culinary students are providing local event-goers with tasty treats and gaining some real-world kitchen experience at the same time.
First- and second-period Del Rio High School students in Adan Cortez’s culinary and culinary arts classes spent several hours in the Philip Mahl Memorial Kitchen on Thursday morning preparing hors d’oeuvres for the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce mixer at the civic center.
“This is our regular class. We meet here about eight times a month, and we do it so the students can get some exposure as to what a small, working kitchen is. We have a lot of the same equipment here that you might see in a commercial kitchen,” Cortez said.
Students in several groups worked at various stations in the kitchen, preparing food items for the mixer.
“What we’re doing is making a bunch of appetizers and some desserts that we’ll be serving at the chamber event later today. We’re making chicken salad sandwiches, finger food, and we’re also making a spinach-artichoke dip that we’ll be serving in little pie crusts that will look like little flowers,” Cortez said.
For dessert, the students prepared homemade brownie bites.
Cortez said he believes it is important for his students to be exposed to the environment of a working commercial kitchen.
“Here in Del Rio, a lot of students may end up working in the fast food environment and when they move on, into a bigger restaurant, for instance, they may not have had the exposure of working in real commercial kitchen, so it takes a little bit longer for them to get acclimated, and this environment really helps the students build camaraderie and teamwork,” Cortez said.
He said working together on this type of project also helps the students learn their strengths and weaknesses.
“Our main goal with this program is to build leaders, managers. We’re not just creating workers. We want kids who are going to be able to go out and manage an environment when, whether that’s in the restaurant industry or elsewhere,” Cortez said.
He noted there are currently about 100 students in his classes, from intro to culinary to culinary arts and advanced culinary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.