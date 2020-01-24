Three Del Rio Host Lions Club members were honored for their long history of service and commitment, during the club’s regular meeting held Thursday at the Ramada Inn, Sunblossom Room.
Each one of Past President John Murray, Past Treasurer Carrie Martin, and Past District Governor Amado “Manny” Carrillo were awarded a Monarch Milestone Chevron award, and a letter signed by Lions Club International President Dr. Jung-Yul Choi.
The award, named after the chevron symbol, is a badge or an insignia indicating the rank or length of service.
“Your commitment to providing many years of service as a member of our association is honorable and commendable, as you have touched the lives of many,” Choi states in his letter.
From the smallest project to the largest undertaking, their years of service have made an impact in the community, he states.
Carillo was recognized for his 25 years as a member of Lions Club International, Martin received an award honoring her 20 years of service, and Murray was awarded a chevron celebrating 15 years or service.
Lions Club International recognizes the anniversaries of members because it is a milestone in their lives.
The ripple effect of service has touched the lives of many and has given the club an opportunity to celebrate, to commemorate and to continue to serve through diversity, and to make the world a better place.
“Congratulations again on your milestone. I wish you many more healthy and happy years to continue your personal commitment to service through diversity,” Choi states.
The awards were presented to Carrillo and Martin, who were present at the meeting, by Del Rio Host Lions Club President Chris Ryan. Murray’s award will be presented to him at a later date.
