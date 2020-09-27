Amistad National Recreation Area Park Superintendent Chris Ryan said the National Park Service worked very closely with the U.S. Air Force to have a memorial plaque installed at the San Pedro campground honoring the life of Capt. Paul Barbour, who died in a plane crash on Nov. 20, 2017 near the site.
Amistad National Recreation Area reopened Wednesday the Governors Landing and the San Pedro campgrounds for visitation, after undergoing a series of updates and renovations on both sites. Pictured here is one of the handicap-accessible tables and benches recently installed at Governors Landing. The expanded metal tables are replacing worn out and damaged concrete structures.
Amistad National Recreation Area reopened Wednesday the Governors Landing and the San Pedro campgrounds for visitation, after undergoing a series of updates and renovations on both sites. New grills were installed in some of the camping sites at Governors Landing.
Amistad National Recreation Area reopened Wednesday the Governors Landing and the San Pedro campgrounds for visitation, after undergoing a series of updates and renovations on both sites. Pictured here is one of the leveled tent pads at Governors Landing, with a beautiful view of Lake Amistad in the background.
Amistad National Recreation Area Park Superintendent Chris Ryan points at one of the newly installed fire rings at the Governors Landing campground. One of the main problems park staff have been dealing with are illegal ground fires.
Amistad National Recreation Area Park Superintendent Chris Ryan said the National Park Service worked very closely with the U.S. Air Force to have a memorial plaque installed at the San Pedro campground honoring the life of Capt. Paul Barbour, who died in a plane crash on Nov. 20, 2017 near the site.
Photos by Rubén Cantú
A plaque honoring the memory of U.S. Air Force Capt. Paul Barbour was installed at the San Pedro campground, near the site where the instructor pilot was killed in a plane crash on Nov. 20, 2017.
Amistad National Recreation Area reopened Wednesday two camping sites with renovated and improved features, just in time for visitors to enjoy the enticing weather of the early fall. The park is now also home to a memorial plaque for an Air Force pilot who died in a plane crash near the San Pedro campground in 2017.
National Park Service maintenance staff worked over the months-long pandemic closure at the Governors Landing and San Pedro campgrounds, improving existing features and replacing old and worn out equipment, Park Superintendent Chris Ryan said.
