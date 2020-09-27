Amistad National Recreation Area reopened Wednesday two camping sites with renovated and improved features, just in time for visitors to enjoy the enticing weather of the early fall. The park is now also home to a memorial plaque for an Air Force pilot who died in a plane crash near the San Pedro campground in 2017.

National Park Service maintenance staff worked over the months-long pandemic closure at the Governors Landing and San Pedro campgrounds, improving existing features and replacing old and worn out equipment, Park Superintendent Chris Ryan said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.