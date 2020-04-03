The Amistad Dam international crossing will be closing temporarily starting Saturday, due to the impact of COVID-19 in international border activity, which has seen a significant decrease in vehicular traffic, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations at the Laredo Field Office, in agreement with Servicio de Administración Tributaria and bridge owners advised they will be modifying hours of operation for vehicular traffic at select international bridges in south Texas, from Brownsville to Del Rio.
“The impact of COVID-19 has altered cross border activity, which has seen a significant decrease in vehicular traffic as travelers have adjusted to new norms. CBP and SAT will be implementing necessary measures in compliance with federal social distancing guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our workers and the traveling public,” the agency said in a release.
“These temporary hours changes will enable CBP and SAT to maximize resources, continue our ability to provide essential services to the public and observe necessary safety requirements for our employees across the Laredo Field Office area of operations,” Randy J. Howe, Director, Field Operations, Laredo Field Office said.
Starting Monday, the following hours of operation for processing of northbound passenger vehicle traffic become effective:
• Eagle Pass International Bridge I: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Falcon Dam International Bridge: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (since April 2)
• Rio Grande City International Bridge: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Anzalduas International Bridge: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Donna-Rio Bravo International Bridge: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Sunday. At 4 p.m. the port will cease processing operations and all northbound and southbound traffic will cease.
• Free Trade Bridge at Los Indios: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• B&M International Bridge: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
• At Amistad Dam International Bridge, international traffic will be temporarily suspended on April 4.
At crossings with reduced hours of operation, those who still need to travel internationally are directed to the next nearest crossing with longer or 24-hour service.
To avoid any potential delays, CBP is encouraging travelers to download the CBP Border Wait Times App through their mobile device. The app displays live estimated wait times and open lane statuses at U.S. land ports of entry.
