The Queen City Belles Booster Club will host its inaugural Halloween event at the Val Verde County Fairgrounds on Oct. 27.
Belle O’Scream is open to the public and people can purchase tickets in advance. The event will have food trucks, face painting, a cake walk, a castle bounce, a haunted house, costume contests and more, according to the announcement.
The event will take place from 6-11 p.m. on that Sunday. According to Booster Vice President Claudia Lopez, the club brainstormed for ideas in regards to events and fundraisers, and came up with this one-stop fun filled event for families.
“It’s how (Booster) President Roni Zambrano suggested the idea. We quickly went to the county judge and commissioners court; they have approved this family fun filled event,” Lopez said.
According to the announcement, children between the ages of 0-12 can compete for the cutest, funniest and most original costumes. Teens and adults aged 13 and up can compete for the funniest, most original and scariest costumes.
Presale tickets for the event are available for purchase through the Queen City Belles or a Queen City Belles booster member. Prices for tickets will increase at the door and be available for purchase the day of the event.
Children between the ages of 3-12, qualify for kid ticket prices and the first 100 children will receive a goodie bag.
The Belles are scheduled to perform in the Citrus Bowl, in the state of Florida, on New Year’s Day. The team is also scheduled to represent the state of Texas in the Memorial Day Parade on May 25, 2020 in Washington, D.C.
The parade commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of World War ll. Before the team performs out of state or scare attendees with horrors of the night, the team will march in the Homecoming parade with alumnae in the first March Down Memory Lane. The parade is scheduled for Oct. 9 and will begin at 5:30 p.m.
For more information on the event, people can contact Zambrano at (830) 422 1300 or Lopez at (830) 488 5886 or visit the Queen City Belles Booster Facebook page.
