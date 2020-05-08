ACUÑA, México – Debido a la pandemia por COVID-19 y al estar considerado el actual periodo como etapa crítica de contagio, la administración municipal dispuso el cierre de los panteones municipales para visitas durante los días 9 y 10 de mayo.
Lo anterior, por conmemorarse el 10 de mayo en México el Día de la Madre, y por la costumbre de las familias de acudir en esa fecha al camposanto a depositar flores en la tumba de sus difuntas madres, como signo de cariño hacia sus seres amados que ya descansan en paz.
El Presidente Municipal Roberto de los Santos Vázquez sugirió que en caso de que algunas personas optaran por acudir a los panteones, hacerlo previo a esos días, con orden, prudencia y responsabilidad, puesto que lo importante es mantenerse en casa y salvaguardar la salud de los integrantes de toda la familia.
Por separado, el Secretario del Ayuntamiento Felipe Basulto Corona confirmó tal disposición, en cumplimiento al decreto emitido por las autoridades ejecutivas y de salud por la pandemia por COVID-19, entre estos la reducción de la movilidad de las personas.
Dijo que se mantendrán cerrados los panteones para visitas, y sólo se permitirá el acceso para inhumación, cumpliendo los familiares con las disposiciones de sana distancia, del mínimo de personas y del uso de cubre boca.
También, a diferencia de otros años, no se permitirá la venta de flores en la vía pública que en estas fechas convocan a muchos vendedores afuera de los cementerios, los que no podrán hacerlo en esta ocasión.
Cemetery to remain closed on Mother’s Day
ACUÑA, Mexico – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the critical phase of the contagion, the municipal administration ordered the closure of the municipal cemetery for visits on May 9-10.
The tradition of visiting loved ones at the cemetery on Mother’s Day, to bring them flowers and pay them due respects, will not be possible this year.
Municipal President Roberto de los Santos Vázquez said that those who may want to visit their mother at the cemetery will be able to do so prior to those dates, since it is very important to stay at home to keep the community and local families safe.
Municipal Secretary Felipe Basulto Corona confirmed this provision, in compliance with the act issued by the state of Coahuila and health authorities, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and intended to reduce the possibility of being exposed to the virus.
He said the cemetery will be closed for visitations, and access will be granted for burials only, with family members complying with the provisions of social distancing, use of face covering and keeping the number of people attending the burial down to a minimum.
Also, unlike years past when large numbers of street vendors congregate near the cemetery, the sale of flowers will not be allowed this year.
