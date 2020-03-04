March 4, 2020 Police Blotter
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Maria Esther Rodriguez, 52, a resident of the 300 block of Hogan Drive, was arrested on Feb. 19, at 11:23 p.m. and charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, at the 100 block of Lions Avenue, police records show.
Rodriguez was arrested by Del Rio Police officers responding to an address on Lions Avenue, in reference to a woman who claimed she was being threatened on the phone. Officers made contact with the woman at Moore Park, who was crying hysterically and had a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from her person and breath, the arrest report states.
The officers arrested Rodriguez due to her being a danger to herself, and charged her with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, according to the arrest report.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Aldo Alexiis Arreola, 22, whose place of residence is listed at the 600 block of East 10th Street, was arrested on Feb. 27, at 6:43 p.m. and charged with possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon, police records state.
Arreola was arrested at the 1600 block of Veterans Boulevard when Del Rio Police Department officers responded to a suspicious vehicle, the arrest report states.
Arreola was charged with the possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams, and unlawful carrying of a weapon, both Class A misdemeanors, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, a Class B misdemeanor, and with possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 2 more than or equal to 4 grams less than 400 grams, a second degree felony.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Gustavo Barboza, Jr., 41, whose place of residence is listed at the 1100 block of Mayfield, in Fort Worth, was arrested on Feb. 21, at 11:33 p.m. and charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, police say.
Barboza was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers responding to H-E-B, 200 Veterans Blvd., for a disturbance in progress, according to the arrest report.
Valeria Flores, 23, a resident of the 200 block of Centro Avenue, was arrested on Feb. 23, at 2:11 a.m., at the 200 block of East Gibbs Street, and charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, police records state.
Flores was arrested when a Del Rio Police Department officer was patrolling the area near Doc Holliday’s and overheard two women yelling and refusing to leave the property, the arrest report states.
TERRORISTIC THREAT
Chase Allan Farrell, 17, a resident of the 200 block of West Strickland Street, was arrested on Feb. 21, at 11:42 p.m., at the 200 block of Fletcher Drive, and charged with terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, a Class B misdemeanor, police records state.
Farrell was arrested by police officers responding in reference to a reckless driver, the complainant advised officers a man had pointed what they believed to be a firearm at them, the arrest report states.
ASSAULT
Tabitha Galaviz, 42, whose place of residence is listed at the 1700 block of Kings Way, was arrested on Feb. 24, at her place of residence, at approximately 6:21 p.m. and charged with assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, a police report states.
Galaviz, according to police records, was arrested when Del Rio Police Department officers responded to a disturbance in progress. A complainant on the scene stated he had been assaulted by his mother, the arrest report states.
