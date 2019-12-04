Del Rio dads can enjoy a special night with their daughters on Dec. 12 during the fourth annual Father Daughter dance, hosted by BCFS Health and Human Services – Del Rio.
The dance will take place on Dec. 12 at the Del Rio Civic Center Pecan room. Fathers can enjoy a memorable night with their girls from 6-9 p.m.
Girls of all ages are invited to attend the event with their dads, stepdads, grandfathers or significant father figure. Each father-daughter pair will be able to take home a photo souvenir to commemorate the night.
The event has grown with each year, with approximately 80 pairs celebrating the moment 2017.
Advance tickets are available online at DiscoverBCFS.net/DelRio and entry fees will increase at the door. All proceeds from the event will go towards assisting at risk youth and survivors of domestic violence in the Del Rio community.
Del Rioans can also stop by the BCFS-Del Rio offices at 712 E. Gibbs St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Monday through Friday, in order to reserve tickets. For more information, the organization can be reached at (830) 768 2755.
