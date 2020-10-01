The two eagles at Amistad Dam's international boundary line pictured in this file photo. The International Good Neighbor Council will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the signing of the treaty that created Amistad Dam, due on Oct. 24, with an exhibit at the Whitehead Memorial Museum. The exhibit will be opening Friday night. The big celebration planned for this year was upended by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Despite putting on hold plans for big celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Good Neighbor Council - Del Rio Chapter will be celebrating an upcoming momentous occasion differently, with a museum exhibit commemorating the signing of the treaty that created Amistad Dam.
Every year in October since 1960, Del Rioans have celebrated La Fiesta de la Amistad, a historical landmark honoring the international treaty signed by U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Mexico’s President Adolfo Lopez Mateos to build Amistad Dam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.