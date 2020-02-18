Competitive nature, decent weather and friendly fun drew hundreds of Del Rioans for a day of running, fundraising and music during the Second Annual Red, White and Blue 5K. A change in layout brought about the achievement of a new completion record.
Todd Dyer, Cesar Moreno and Juan Salazar led the pack and rounded up the top three overall 5K participants and males. Dyer, Moreno and Salazar remained in pace with each other throughout the entirety of the 5K, with Dyer later breaking off from the other two and setting a new record.
Dyer finished the 5K with a time of 19:10.11, Moreno with a time of 20:42.44 and Salazar with a time of 20:45.36. Dyer, Moreno and Salazar took first place in their respective age categories.
The top females had a wide difference of time, with Emily Torres remaining in the lead and finishing ninth overall.
Torres was the first female, and participant under the age of 15, to cross the finish line. Torres finished with a time of 23:15.92, and was later followed by Katie Dyer and Esperanza Antunes rounding up the top three overall females.
Dyer and Antunes finished with times of 24:33.66 and 24:43.15 respectively. Each female took first place in her respective age category.
Local personalities, such as Val Verde County Librarian David Bond, and participants did their best to reach the finish line. Many tried to remain ahead of the competitors behind them throughout the course.
The top three men and women for each age category were announced from the stage at Gorzugis.
Participants clapped, hugged, and congratulated each other for completing the course; some began discussing preparations for next year’s event.
The children’s 1K had participants jumping over obstacles, side-stepping and other exercises in a zig-zag course. All children were crowned winners after completing the course.
The event drew out 170-plus people as participants, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Del Rio Police Department and Laughlin Air Force Base.
Each adult participant was rewarded with a free slice of pizza and an alcoholic beverage. A silent auction also took place throughout the event, with attendees bidding for the opportunity to win a pearl necklace, a basket of Julio’s chips and more.
Attendees watched auction items of their choice and waited for the right moment to place a bid.
The event ended with a performance from Peter the 3rd, featuring songs from his self-titled album.
Funds raised from the event will be used to provide local students scholarships and help alleviate the cost of higher education. Graduating seniors present at the event were advised to begin applying for the scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.