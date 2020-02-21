Del Rio High School’s world famous robotics team prepares to defend home turf during the upcoming FIRST district robotics competition, while previous competitors and new challengers enter the arena.
Team 4063, also known as the “Bunnies” or TrikZr4KidZ, will host the upcoming competition for the second year in a row at the Carl P. Guys Gymnasium on Mar. 7-8.
Twenty-nine teams from around the state and one from New Mexico have registered thus far. Del Rio hosted the biggest competition with 40 competitors in attendance last year, FIRST Director Susan Ashmore previously said.
Teams returning to Del Rio include team 3615, also known as Code Error 404; team 1164, also known as Project NEO; team 6830, also known as Hogbotics; and team 7088, also known as Robodogs.
Robodogs was a part of last year’s winning alliance. It will be a matter of defense and strategy for the Bunnies to stay on top.
The Bunnies remained in the top three overall last year, and received three awards.
A recent cybersecurity attack on San Felipe Del Rio CISD left the team reconfiguring their plans for their robot. While the team continues working on the robot, it will take more from the community to make it a success.
This year’s game layout is bigger and more intricate than last year’s, thus the Bunnies seek volunteers from the public. Every volunteer is advised by the team to register at team4063.com.
The competition brought in 1,000 people and provided a $350,000-plus impact on the local economy, said previously by Blanca Larson, executive director of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce.
