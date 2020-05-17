San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District will discuss graduation plans for the Class of 2020 and share reports on other agenda items during an upcoming meeting.
The agenda items will be presented to the San Felipe Del Rio CISD Board of Trustees on Monday at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held as a video conference and Del Rioans can view it through the school district’s YouTube channel.
A graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 is currently on hold, as new issues concerning current regulations were addressed during a budget workshop and special meeting on May 7.
Superintendent of Schools Carlos Rios previously said he would meet with student ambassadors before presenting another option to board members on Monday.
Graduating seniors received a survey in order to vote in favor of one of six alternative graduation options. The senior class consists of approximately 600 students and of that population approximately 300 voted.
The majority of the students that voted chose to postpone graduation until it would be possible to hold the traditional ceremony. During the previous meeting, board members stated as the current situation continues it is less likely a traditional ceremony will take place.
Reports regarding school closure during the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis and preparations for the 2020-2021 school year will also be presented during the meeting.
The Texas Education Agency recently announced school districts across the state of Texas may need to adjust upcoming school calendars, due to the ongoing situation.
The agency released a presentation on its website, in which different alternatives are presented and how the current situation may impact schools and students this upcoming year.
Some of the alternatives include starting the school year at an earlier date, longer holiday breaks, ending the school year at a later date and include remote learning into the lesson plan.
