I have been reading “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers” by Maxwell King for the past few weeks. There are 363 pages of narrative, and I’m on page 204 right now. I wonder if I’m reading it so slowly just because I don’t want it to end. I want to live in Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood.
This week I shared Mr. Rogers with some Early College High School students while teaching them a paraphrasing workshop. These students were too young to have experienced Mr. Rogers Neighborhood when it was on PBS from 1968 to 2001. I found a YouTube video that showed both his first and last time coming through that door and changing into his cardigan, singing “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.” I loved watching those teenage faces soften as they experienced that lovely man’s love for the first time.
I also showed some of them a YouTube of Rogers testifying before Senator Pastore in 1969 in an effort to save the federal funding for PBS. Here is a master class in knowing your audience when making your case. Pastore was known as a “tough guy,” but Rogers knew Pastore had also been a boy, had a family, and just wanted to do what was best for Americans. Pastore said he got goosebumps after hearing how the Neighborhood program ended each day: “You’ve made this day a special day, by just your being you. There’s no person in the whole wide world like you, and I like you, just the way you are.” And Pastore finally said, “I think it’s wonderful. I think it’s wonderful. Looks like you just earned the $20 million.”
Well, there you go. As Rogers is quoted in The World According to Mister Rogers: Important Things to Remember: “Whether we’re a preschooler or a young teen, a graduating college senior or a retired person (or a senator), we human beings all want to know that we’re acceptable, that our being alive somehow makes a difference in the lives of others.”
That’s what those students reacted to. That’s what I want. That’s what I think everyone would like. We want to live in Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood where people will accept us and like us – just the way we are.
Speaking of Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood, here’s Life Story Question #4: What television shows did you watch as a child that you felt helped you grow up to become just the way you are? Write a little or a lot, just write!
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations.
Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
