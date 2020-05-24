The U.S. census is here and future funding for the city of Del Rio and Val Verde County will rely on Del Rioans coming together and filling out the questionnaire, a census committee co-chair said.
“Your responses are used only to produce statistics to determine the number of seats in congress and are used as a guide to distribute more than $675 billion in federal funding for hospitals, emergency management, school programs, senior services, public housing, veterans’ programs, and highway construction,” Census Committee Co-Chair Michael Garcia said.
According to Garcia, the census is a great opportunity to shape the future of the community for the next 10 years.
The census does not discriminate against a person’s immigration status and all provided information is confidential. “Your information is confidential and protected by law. The census is solely a count of the population regardless of your immigration status. The census counts citizens, non-citizens, children, and newborns,” Garcia said.
An increase in participation will help increase the possibility of the city and county receiving funds from the government, as well as the possibility of bringing in bigger businesses into town, according to census committee.
The committee explained bigger retail stores and other businesses Del Rioans have been asking for, look at census data in order to determine if it’ll be profitable to set up shop in the city.
Local queens 2019-2020 Miss Del Rio Dorian Sophia Guadarrama and 2019-2020 Miss Del Rio Teen Amaris Leon shared videos online, in which both encouraged Del Rioans to complete the census.
Garcia added it is important for the younger generation to participate in the census, and encourages others to help spread the word about the census.
The deadline for this year’s census was extended to Oct. 31 and to date the form remains unanswered by many citizens. As of Wednesday afternoon only 51.4 percent of the Del Rio community and 44.3 percent of Val Verde County completed the census.
According to the census committee, in 2010 only 66.4 percent of the city population and 58.5 percent of the county population completed the census, thus leaving millions of dollars out of the table.
While some citizens fear having an issue while completing the census, such as a language barrier or misunderstanding the verbiage of the questions, Garcia added the census is provided in 13 different languages and more help is available via phone at (844) 330-2020.
In order to keep social distance, the census can be completed online at my2020census.gov.
Previously the census committee planned to help Del Rioans fill out the form through various public events, but due to the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic those ideas have been put on hold.
Instead the committee is reaching out to the public through various online platforms and encouraging the public to fill the census out online.
Garcia added the census form can be easily accessed through a person’s phone, tablet or computer. The questionnaire does not take more than 10 minutes to complete.
The local census committee consists of people from various local organizations joining forces, as the federal government encouraged local governments to create their own committees this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.