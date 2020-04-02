Val Verde County Commissioners Court on Wednesday set aside $200,000 in to cover expenses created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The court took the action during its April regular term meeting Wednesday. The meeting was held by conference call, with all four of the county commissioners phoning in and only Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. present at the court’s regular meeting site, the old county court-at-law courtroom.
The vote to set aside the $200,000 was unanimous, with all five members of the court voting to approve.
Owens said after the meeting the county has spent about $70,000 in the last two weeks on efforts related to COVID-19.
“The county’s building maintenance department started using a lot of money for protective equipment such as gloves, masks, face shields and suits, as well as the plexiglass for the tax office. Anything that is COVID-19 related and out of the ordinary, we are tracking all of those expenses,” Owens said.
“The county has also sent a lot of people home with pay, on leave with pay,” he added.
Owens said the county will attempt to recoup the money spent on COVID-19 related expenses by seeking reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“Right now, we’re collecting very little in taxes, in license plates, permits, we don’t have people walking in there, so that’s all going to affect us,” Owens said.
The county judge said the $200,000 set aside by the court on Wednesday will be taken from the county contingency fund, which is built into each year’s budget.
“Each year in our budget, we set aside $500,000 in a contingency fund. We’d already used some of that money this fiscal year, to buy a building on East Gibbs Street and for other things, so the $200,000 is coming from this fund, and now there’s not a whole lot left in it,” he said.
Owens pointed out, however, that the court has not touched the county fund balance of about $3 million, used as a buffer in case of an emergency to cover the county’s operating costs for about 57 days.
“There is some money in our budget. If this continues, and we go over the $200,000, in visiting with the auditor, we’ve already identified funds from other areas that we can pull back into this,” Owens said.
The county judge said he isn’t going to pinch pennies when it comes to protecting county residents.
“I hope we don’t have to spend half a million dollars on (the COVID-19 efforts), but at the end of the day, we’re going to do what we have to do to protect our citizens,” Owens said.
“The court has done an excellent job in managing the county’s money. I’ve been here a year, but you also have to give credit to the county judge before me, Judge Efrain Valdez, and the judge before that, Judge Laura Allen. This is a team effort, and it’s allowed us to have funds available,” Owens said.
The judge added there is no way to predict what the final price tag of the COVID-19 pandemic will be to Val Verde County.
“I wouldn’t say we’re taking this day-by-day. It’s more minute-by-minute. It’s constantly changing, when you’re dealing with emergency management, and they’re handing you information that they were handed only a few minutes before that, and two minutes later, it changes again,” Owens said.
“I will tell you that this court, the commissioners, I call them any time I have something. I visit with them, and tell them what I have, and we’re a team,” Owens said.
