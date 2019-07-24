The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District announced orientation days for two more campuses. More orientation dates are expected to be released in the coming days.
Orientation for Robert “Bobby” Barrera STEM Magnet School will take place on Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. The meeting is for students within Pre-K through fifth grade.
According to the announcement, teacher homeroom letters will be mailed next week. Parents and children can meet their teachers at orientation and begin filling out important documents.
North Heights Elementary will have orientation on Aug. 14 for kinder, first and second grade and on Aug. 15 for third, fourth and fifth grade. Both meetings will begin at 5 p.m.
North Heights homeroom teacher letters will be mailed out the week of Aug. 5, according to the announcement. North Heights parents can also meet teachers at orientation.
The school district also shared a list of basic supplies for each grade level. Each teacher’s supply list will vary based on the classroom and courses students are taking.
The first day of school is Aug. 19. Each elementary campus has begun to announce to parents the first bell will ring at 7:45 a.m.
Parents with questions or concerns are advised to contact their child’s school.
