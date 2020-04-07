U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be building two miles of new and improved border barrier in Val Verde County with 30-foot-bollard steel fencing, which will replace current pedestrian barrier, the agency announced recently.
The construction project also includes two miles of the improved fencing for Maverick County.
“The existing pedestrian barrier no longer meets the U.S. Border Patrol’s operational needs,” the agency said in a statement.
The construction projects also include the installation of a linear ground detection system, road construction or refurbishment, and the installation of lighting, which will be supported by grid power and include embedded cameras.
The design of the new steel bollard fencing includes 30-foot steel bollards that are approximately 6x6 inches in diameter, the agency said.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection published a notice Sunday, stating the agency is seeking public input concerning the border barrier projects in Maverick and Val Verde counties.
The agency is seeking information and data on potential impacts to the environment, culture, quality of life, and commerce, including potential socioeconomic impacts, for the communities located near the sites where the new border barrier is to be constructed.
Information received will inform the review of environmental impacts for these projects, the agency said.
The agency had originally announced a deadline of April 15 to submit comments, Sunday’s notice extends the deadline until May 15.
Comments can be submitted by email to DelRioComments@cbp.dhs.gov. The email should reference “Maverick and Val Verde Counties Border Barrier Projects March 2020” in the subject line. Comments can also be mailed to: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. 6.5E Mail Stop 1039, Washington, DC 20229-1100
