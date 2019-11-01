The Feast of Sharing celebrates its 27th annual holiday dinner this year the community is invited to give thanks for “all of life’s blessings.”
The holiday dinner will take place on Nov. 16 at the Del Rio Civic Center, located on 1915 Veterans Blvd. and is hosted by H-E-B. The event is put together by the grocer with the help of hundreds of volunteers from different organizations and businesses.
Last year high school teens, H-E-B staff, Val Verde Regional Medical Center personnel and others offered their volunteer services for the event.
The dinner will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to the public. Citizens can look forward to live entertainment, a Thanksgiving meal and an opportunity to make everlasting memories.
An average Feast of Sharing dinner serves 3,000 pounds of sliced turkey, 2,500 pounds of cornbread dressing, 750 pumpkin pies, 380 gallons of mashed potatoes and 140 gallons of turkey gravy, the company posted in its website.
The city of Del Rio will provide free transportation to the dinner. Citizens interested in obtaining transportation must call the Transportation Office at (830) 774 8690 no later than Nov. 14 at 3 p.m.
Transportation pickups will begin at 10 a.m. the day of the dinner.
Feast of Sharing is the culmination of a year-round commitment the grocer makes to fighting hunger, according to the company’s website.
