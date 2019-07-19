Immigrants from more than 50 countries, including record numbers of Haitians and Africans, have been apprehended in the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector, Del Rio Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said Thursday in his “State of the Border” address at the civic center.
Ortiz, a native of Del Rio, began his “State of the Border” presentation by introducing his mother and thanking members of his staff as well as recognizing the agency’s local, state and federal law enforcement partners, many of whom were represented in the audience.
Before Ortiz began his speech, the audience watched a video depicting the work of some of the Border Patrol’s various divisions. Several rescues of immigrants were shown, including footage of agents resuscitating a teenaged boy who nearly drowned crossing the Rio Grande.
Ortiz spoke about the rescue after the video ended, noting agents found the 16-year-old Honduran face-down in the water while they were patrolling the river.
“He was drowning. He had drowned, and these agents, Agents Treviño and Gomez, had the wherewithal to recognize that there were two other people in the water in distress, but he needed immediate attention. They literally pulled him out of the water, onto the vessel and began CPR. They were able to bring that young man back to life. Their quick response and tremendous training ... meant the difference between life and death,” Ortiz said.
He brought the two agents onstage and thanked them again. He also thanked the agent who caught the dramatic rescue on video.
He told the audience, “That kind of work happens in this sector every single day by our men and women.”
Ortiz said he wanted to speak about what is currently happening along the border, some of the challenges the Border Patrol faces and what he and his team plan to do about them.
The 41-county Del Rio Sector currently ranks third among the nation’s 20 Border Patrol sectors in the number of daily apprehensions, he said, noting the Del Rio Sector also currently ranks third in the number of immigrant detentions.
Ortiz also compared the number of total apprehensions made by the Border Patrol in Fiscal Year 2018 to those made so far in Fiscal Year 2019.
“Right now were are at 45,000 (apprehensions), and we continue to see more and more traffic,” Ortiz said.
He said the apprehensions include 25,000 family units, 2,800 unaccompanied children and adults from an array of nations.
Ortiz said when he began his Border Patrol career, agents typically apprehended immigrants from Mexico who could quickly be repatriated.
“What we’re faced with now is not the same demographic. We are, in this sector, seeing principally Honduran nationals come across that river, and what we’ve seen a spike of are Haitian and African nationals,” Ortiz said.
He said Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector have apprehended immigrants from 51 different countries.
“We have experienced more Haitian nationals and African nationals than any other sector, and a lot of that has to do with that there are cartels that are pushing these folks into Del Rio,” Ortiz said.
He also noted there are an estimated 700 persons “staging” in Ciudad Acuña, Coah., and Piedras Negras, Coah., Mexico, waiting to come to the U.S.
Ortiz said another challenge agents are facing is that they were not trained to deal with minor children.
“We weren’t trained at the Border Patrol Academy to deal with kids and families, so for us, when you see what’s on the news and what’s actually happening at the Border Patrol stations, it’s a far cry from what’s depicted. I will tell you that the compassion and the humanity of the Border Patrol agents and the personnel who are dedicated to this mission ... is phenomenal,” Ortiz said.
The Border Patrol chief said his goal is “operational control” of the border, which includes “impedence and denial, situational awareness and executing of law enforcement resolution.”
“I don’t want them to come across that river, and to do that I need some infrastructure. I’ve got four miles of fencing in this sector ... That’s not enough. I’m not telling you that I need 210 miles of fencing, the length of the border here in the Del Rio Sector, but I do need some fencing, some roads, some technology. It’s a system that we have to deploy out there to control this border,” Ortiz said.
He added he also needs agents on the front lines, as well as cameras and helicopters.
Ortiz said he is concerned with the humanitarian crisis along the border, but charged, “That is a diversion by the transnational criminal organizations to take our agents off the front lines. If they’re dealing with a group of 100 to 150, that means I have no one covering those areas that are very high-risk or high-threat areas for those organizations.”
The Border Patrol chief also said he doesn’t have enough agents.
“My agents are tired. They’ve been working hard to keep these communities safe. They get bashed in the media and take a beating,” he said, urging Del Rioans to thank agents for their work.
“We need some legislative fixes to the immigrant system, otherwise we’re going to be dealing with this for a long period,” Ortiz said, “Our current numbers that we have right now are not sustainable. We can’t keep this up.”
He also pledged to continue fighting for resources for the Del Rio Sector.
“I want to do everything we can to make sure our men and women have the resources they need,” he said.
Ortiz repeatedly praised the agents on the line and sent the message, “Our communities are safe.”
Following his presentation, Ortiz took several questions from audience members, then met with members of regional media, including newspapers, radio and television, to address their questions.
