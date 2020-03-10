The season kicked off for the Del Rio High School robotics team getting a strong note and qualifying for the state championship, after finishing in the semifinals. The team is looking to improve on their mistakes and do better during their upcoming competition in Arizona.
Over the weekend, team 4063 also known as the “Bunnies” or TrikZr4Kidz hosted and competed during the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology – FIRST – Del Rio District event.
The Bunnies ended the competition with one win and two losses during the semifinals, and received the District Engineering Inspiration award.
The award automatically qualified the team to the state championship on April 1-4 in San Antonio.
For the quarterfinal and semifinal matches, the Bunnies joined alliance captain team 3679, also known as the Rattlers from San Marcos; and alliance member team 7750, also known as the Alpine Robo-Bucks from Alpine.
The Rattlers ranked as the third seed and the Robo-Bucks ranked as the 23rd seed.
The Bunnies were able to earn high points throughout each match and with the help of the Rattlers, the alliance held a strong offensive position. A change in strategy, which led to the Rattlers taking on a defensive role, decreased the amount of points the alliance earned during a semifinal match and cost the Bunnies the opportunity to advance to the finals.
During the semifinals, the Bunnies faced the second seed alliance consisting of team 2158, also known as the ausTIN CANS from Austin; team 1164, also known as Project NEO from Las Cruces, New Mexico; and team 7088, also known as Robodogs from Somerset.
“We thought TIN CANS would shoot lower, so we added boards to the sides of our alliance member (Robo-Bucks) to see if they could deflect their shoots, but they (TIN CANS) overshot each time. We gave it our shot and we missed,” Austin Mercier, team 4063’s robot driver, said.
Leading up to the quarterfinals, the Bunnies bounced back and forth in overall rankings but remained within the top eight. This allowed the team to rank as the sixth seed after qualifications.
Throughout the competition the Bunnies struggled with its robot’s autonomous program and the crane latching on to the handle during the final 30 seconds of each match.
Team 4063 Head Coach Lauren Cardenas added she was proud of the team for continuing forward and fixing the issues they had.
“We’re not perfect, but our future is very bright,” Cardenas said.
“Our autonomous (program) and our climb weren’t quite there when we got here. I think if we had improved on that faster, we would’ve been higher on the rankings initially,” Mercier said.
The autonomous feature was only used during the first 15 seconds of each match and gave alliances a point advantage, when executed correctly.
Mercier added the team is looking to have more reliable options for the autonomous program and a more dependable crane.
“You have one shot at it and if you miss that one shot then you’re not going to be able to hang on,” Mercier said in regards to the crane.
Now the team prepares to head out to Arizona and compete against approximately 60 teams in the Arizona North Regional. The team will head out today and begin competing on Friday.
Team 2158 along with its alliance were the champions of this weekend’s competition. The alliance beat out the first seed alliance of team 7492, also known as CavBots from the Woodlands; team 2848, also known as Rangers from Dallas; and team 8414, also known as Science Academy of South Texas from Mercedes.
