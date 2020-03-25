Driving without a valid license and steering his vehicle toward an oncoming police unit, forcing it out of the road, put a Del Rio man in jail, according to police records.
Eric Anthony Castillo, 31, whose place of residence is listed at the 200 block of Wernett Street, was arrested on March 12, at 8:07 p.m., at the 1600 block of Jap Low Drive, and charged with driving while license invalid, a misdemeanor, police records state.
According to an incident report, on March 12, at approximately 8 p.m., Del Rio Police Department Cpl. Gorge Mayorga was patrolling the 1600 block of Jap Lowe Drive, on the city’s east side, when he saw a vehicle traveling toward his lane of traffic.
The oncoming vehicle forced Mayorga to steer his patrol unit out of the road and onto the dirt, toward the shoulder area, the police report states.
Castillo was arrested and charged with the offense of driving while license invalid, he was transported to the police station for booking and processing, according to the arrest report.
