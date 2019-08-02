Members of the Val Verde County pageant system adopted a support program with the goal of helping victims of domestic violence.
Val Verde royalty members collected handbags which will be presented to women through BCFS Health and Human Services, in Del Rio, Texas.
Handbags for Hope is a program that provides life-saving legal information to victims of domestic violence. The information is placed inside the purses, which are presented to women who are transitioning into a violence-free life at the women and children’s shelter.
Miss Val Verde Ariana Rodriguez and Lil Miss Queen City Neveah Rodriguez presented over 70 purses to BCFS Health and Human Services representatives Belinda Rodriguez and Emma Vasquez.
