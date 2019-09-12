Val Verde Nursing and Rehabilitation Center held the third annual breakfast luncheon for first responders in the city of Del Rio in honor of 9/11.
The nursing and rehabilitation center served first responders during the morning and thanked them for their service.
City of Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano and Mayor Pro Tem Elizabeth “Liz” Elizalde de Calderon gave short speeches, thanking the responders for their service to the community.
“This is an opportunity for us to thank you for all that you do in our community. As a facility, we’ve had incidents and you all are the first to help us; you’re always there. Thank you for what you do, we appreciate you,” Calderon said.
Calderon said this is the third annual breakfast the nursing and rehabilitation hosts and will continue to have it every year.
“Our community is blessed to have each and every one of you; every department, every first responder is an asset to our community. Thank you, on behalf of Val Verde Nursing and Rehab Center and our corporation, Regency Integrated Health Services, we thank you for what you do for the community,” Calderon said.
“My sentiments are the same exactly, last night we did pay a tribute to you at our city council meeting,” Lozano said.
Lozano said 9/11 is a time to reflect on the tragedy that happened in New York, how it hit the country and affected the community today.
“The events of 9/11 ricochet in our community, we now have Customs and Border Protection, as an example, because of it. We also forget all the civilians, all the EMS responders and the others that don’t get the recognition,” Lozano said.
Lozano thanked all the responders for their dedication to the community, their job and everything the responders do for the community.
“Whether it is spoken or not, you are appreciated and valued, every single one of you ... You’re the scaffold that keeps us together and without that scaffold in place, we completely fall apart,” Lozano said.
