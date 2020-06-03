After getting approval from local and their own public health consultants, National Park Service Amistad National Recreation Area reopened more sites and services to the public Monday, still encouraging park visitors to observe social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Park Superintendent Chris Ryan said the park opened up two of the park’s five campgrounds, with the sites at Rough Canyon and Spur 406 now available for public visitation.
“These campgrounds do not get much use in the summer months and there is plenty of space between the sites for persons to practice social distancing,” Ryan said.
Fishing tournaments, one of Lake Amistad’s main attractions, are also resuming with certain restrictions, Ryan said.
“There are specific conditions that tournaments have to adhere to, such as requiring that participants practice social distancing of at least six-feet at all times. Awards ceremonies are not authorized in the park, in order to discourage large gatherings,” he said.
“The tournaments will be a boost to the economy of Del Rio. Other than being at restaurants and hotels and purchasing gas, the tournament fishermen usually do not spend time interacting with the local community. They spend most of their time on the water and they are here primarily to fish,” Ryan said.
The decision to open up the two campgrounds and resume permitted fishing tournaments was made after consultation with the U.S. Public Health Service consultant and the local Public Health Service authority, Ryan said.
Park employees have resumed conducting watercraft inspections at the boat ramps, to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. All vessels approaching public fresh water in Texas should be clean, drained, and dry.
Lake use passes are once again required and can be purchased at the automated fee machines located at Diablo East and Rough Canyon. Exchanges of annual pass receipts for boat decals can take place when the Visitor Center re-opens, which is planned for June 12.
Fees collected from lake use passes go towards projects that directly benefit visitors, such as the improvement of restroom facilities at the boat ramps. To date, four of the five restrooms in the recreation area have been completed renovated, Ryan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.