Facing accusations of using pepper spray and a knife during a confrontation with a woman, a Del Rio man was arrested on July 7. Daniel Jimenez, 25, a resident of the 200 block of East Bowie Street, was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers at 1:09 p.m.
According to police records Jimenez was arrested at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Avenue G.
An incident report states Officer Jorge Aguirre responded to a call at East Bowie Street where he spoke to a woman.
The woman, the report states, told the police officer Jimenez had assaulted her by pushing her, spraying her with pepper spray and brandishing a knife.
Jimenez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony, and with aggravated assault of a date or family member, a first degree felony.
