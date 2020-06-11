The Del Rio Host Lions Club announced this week the names of seven students to receive scholarships as part of the organization’s annual program supporting education.
Recipients of the 2020 Del Rio Host Lions Club scholarships are as follows:
• ROTC Community Service Scholarship
Aaliyah Akins, $500, U.T. Austin
• ROTC Community Service Scholarship
Mia Chanel Martinez, $500, U.T. Austin
• ROTC Community Service Scholarship
Karla Moreno, $500, TAMU Kingsville
• Hilary B. Doran Memorial Scholarship
Ryan Fernandez, $2,500, SWTJC
• James A. Blocklinger Memorial Scholarship
Bernardo Meza, $2,500, Texas State Technical College
• Jack Dingler Memorial Scholarship
Karla Moreno, $1,000, TAMU Kingsville
• SWTJC Scholarship
Nathaly Robles, $1,000, SWTJC
