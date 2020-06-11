Del Rio Host Lions Club scholarships

Karla Moreno receives the Del Rio Host Lions Club ROTC Community Service  scholarships from Lt. Col (Ret.) Simon Benavides.

The Del Rio Host Lions Club announced this week the names of seven students to receive scholarships as part of the organization’s annual program supporting education.

Recipients of the 2020 Del Rio Host Lions Club scholarships are as follows:

• ROTC Community Service Scholarship

Aaliyah Akins, $500, U.T. Austin

• ROTC Community Service  Scholarship

Mia Chanel Martinez, $500, U.T. Austin

• ROTC Community Service  Scholarship

Karla Moreno, $500, TAMU Kingsville

• Hilary B. Doran Memorial  Scholarship

Ryan Fernandez, $2,500, SWTJC

• James A. Blocklinger Memorial  Scholarship

Bernardo Meza, $2,500, Texas State Technical College

• Jack Dingler Memorial  Scholarship

Karla Moreno, $1,000, TAMU Kingsville

• SWTJC  Scholarship

Nathaly Robles, $1,000, SWTJC

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.