Learning how your brain works and how it responds to wounds, rewards and stressors is the first key to fulfilling personal, relationship and career goals, says one Del Rio consultant.
“My goal is to help people live a happy, meaningful, authentic life,” said JRL Consulting Services Live & Be Happy owner Jesus Ramon Losoya.
Ramon Losoya said the consulting business he runs has been in the works “for quite a while,” growing out of physical and emotional obstacles he encountered and overcame in his own life.
He began offering his services to individuals and businesses in the area earlier this year.
“I had family struggles, like everybody else, personal struggles,” Ramon Losoya said.
In addition to dealing with being the youngest of 10 children in his family of origin, Ramon Losoya also struggled with a congenital physical disability.
“One of my hipbones did not develop correctly, and in first grade, I had to wear a brace, and in second grade, I was operated on and bedridden for a long period of time,” he said.
Ramon Losoya said he also overcame an eating disorder that left him heavy and feeling isolated.
“I tried to fit in, but it seemed like I never did, and that left psychological and emotional scars. I would ask myself, ‘Where do I belong? Where do I fit in? Who am I?’” Ramon Losoya said.
He attended Sacred Heart Academy in Del Rio from first through eighth grade and graduated from Del Rio High School in 1990.
After high school, Ramon Losoya said he intended to go into the family business, which includes a customs house brokerage and ranching, but decided to head to college.
He went to Southwest Texas Junior College to study business, then to Texas A&M University, Austin Community College, St. Edward’s University and Texas State University.
Ramon Losoya recalled that a turning point in his life came when Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta, a presidential candidate in Mexico who was assassinated in 1994.
“I don’t know why that was such a turning point for me. It just hit me really hard, probably because at the time I was very idealistic and believed in change through politics,” Ramon Losoya said.
He returned to the area after college, ready, he said, to become more grateful for his life and to count his blessings.
He worked for a time in the family business, but found it was not his niche.
Ramon Losoya said he settled on family counseling and is still working toward a degree in that field.
Ramon Losoya began studying the John Maxwell Method and a technique called “Managing Your Crazy Self,” developed by Randy Guttenberg.
He said the program teaches the difference between the instinctive brain, called “The Ostrich” in the program, and the conscious mind, which is labeled “The Rhino” in the program.
Ramon Losoya now helps others identify their own “core emotional wound” and helps them live a more fulfilling life.
Ramon Losoya said when he meets with individuals, families or businesses, he first talks about how the brain works. He also tailors the programs he offers to each situation or need.
“The program will help you understand your behavior and your motivators,” Ramon Losoya said.
He offers organizational development leadership, leadership coaching, service/transformational training, individual coaching, couples coaching, family coaching, human resources coaching and coaching for children and adolescents.
He offers his programs in Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña, Coah., Mexico.
To talk to Ramon Losoya about setting up coaching sessions for yourself, your family or your business, call him at (830) 719-8311 or email him at jrlcoaching@gmail.com.
