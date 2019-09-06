There are many big and small businesses in America today that once proudly flew the American flag over their door and today they are taking them down because it might offend a customer.
There are also people that are wanting to tear down or radically change our country and not peacefully, (Mark 3:24).
Recently in Santa Barbara, Calif. a professor was speaking to the trustees of Santa Barbara City College. They had removed saying the pledge of allegiance to the United States of America before their meetings because it might offend someone.
Celeste Barber was repeatedly shouted down by another professor for over 30 minutes as she tried to speak. She was merely asking that that the pledge be reinstated, (Matthew 12:25).
I have visited a lot of countries around the world but was taught and have always tried to respect the people and their country.
God tell us to honor other people, rulers and countries and even the same in our own country, (Romans 13:1-7).
Last Sunday I visited a church and in the front of the church and off to one side a picture of the American flag with the caption, “In God We Trust” on the other side a picture of a flag with the caption, “One Nation under God.” I was proud as I saw that and I love our country and believe it has been blessed by God, (Psalm 33:12).
