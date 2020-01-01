A Del Rio man was arrested and is facing numerous charges after an incident occurring on Dec. 16 at the intersection of Ogden Street and South Bedell Avenue, police say.
Jose Luis Arredondo, 27, whose place of residence is listed at the 100 block of West Cantu Road, was arrested at 11 a.m. and charged with possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and assault of a public servant, according to the arrest report.
Arredondo was arrested after a Del Rio Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop for no seat belt and failure to signal a right turn in the area of Ogden and South Bedell Avenue, the report states.
Upon making contact with the driver, the officer detected the odor of marijuana and started a probable cause search, the report states.
During the search, Arredondo approached the officer aggressively, the officer went “hands on” with Arredondo and sustained injuries, the report states.
Arredondo was charged with the possession of marijuana less than 2 oz., a Class B misdemeanor, resisting arrest search or transportation, a Class A misdemeanor, and assault of a public servant, a third degree felony, the report states.
Arredondo was arrested and transported to the police station for booking and processing.
