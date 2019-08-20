The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District recorded an improvement in their latest Texas Education Agency accountability rating, and earned a “B” rating for the second year in a row.
The Texas Education Agency confirmed the school district gained six points from last year’s score, going from 80 to 86, thus earning a high “B” in this year’s A-F accountability ratings, the school district announced.
The ratings were released Thursday and indicate the school district’s rating “showed how well the district has prepared students for, both in school, and after high school whether that’s in college, a career, or the military.”
“This year, districts and individual schools are given A-F ratings. Schools are given an overall rating based on performance in three areas: ‘student achievement’ to show how much students know and are able to do it at the end of the school year, ‘school progress’ to show how students perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools, and ‘closing the gaps’ to show how well different groups of students within school are performing,” according to the press release.
All school district campuses earned a “C” rating or better in the first year of receiving state accountability ratings. According to the press release, five campuses earned a “B” rating and three campuses topped the list earning an “A” rating.
According to TEA website, TXSchools.gov, several campuses also earned at least one or more Distinction Designations. Lamar Elementary earned distinction designations in comparative academic growth, comparative closing the gaps and in science.
Robert “Bobby” Barrera Elementary STEM Magnet School earned a distinction designation in postsecondary readiness. Ruben Chavira Elementary earned distinction designation in comparative academic growth; San Felipe Memorial Middle School earned a distinction designation in math; and the school district’s Early College High School earned distinction designation in comparative academic growth and comparative closing the gaps.
According to the press release, school district Superintendent Dr. Carlos Rios said he is very pleased with the district’s six-point jump and added it is something the entire district is proud of.
“We are very, very proud of our students, our teachers, and our campus administrators, who consistently focused on the progress of every single child. We made sure we intervened when children are struggling, and we made sure that if children showed growth in their learning, we encouraged them to learn more. This is the fruits of our labor this past year. If we keep the momentum, we’ll reach the ‘A’ (rating),” Rios said.
To find more information about the school district’s A-F accountability rating visit TXSchools.gov
