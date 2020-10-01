Val Verde County’s positive COVID-19 cases continue to decline and hospitalizations for the disease are down, but area residents are still dying, county commissioners court members learned Tuesday.
The court discussed the local COVID-19 situation during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. introduced Val Verde County/City of Del Rio Local Health Authority Dr. J.J. Gutierrez and Dr. Laura Palau, who joined the meeting via internet, and asked them to review the current COVID-19 situation in the county.
Before the presentation, County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton asked how many contact tracers were currently working, and Owens replied the county has six contact tracers and the city has hired 12.
Palau reviewed the most recent local COVID-19 statistics that had been posted by the county and city on Monday.
Palau noted the county has logged a total of 2,203 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, from a total of 11,978 tests submitted. She said there have been a total of 9,340 negative cases.
“We have had a total of 100 deaths from COVID confirmed by the state, but we have 20 deaths that are still under investigation,” Palau told the court.
She said the number of COVID cases is “trending down.”
There is only one person currently being treated for COVID-19 at Val Verde Regional Medical Center, she said.
“All the critical cases are being transferred to San Antonio,” Palau said.
“How many of those are there?” Nettleton asked.
“Currently there are 12,” Palau replied.
Palau also told the court fewer individuals are being tested for COVID-19.
“In the beginning of August, our testing was higher, and right now, our testing trend has been going down, but still our positivity rate remains high, and that is because all individuals who are positive or who were exposed to a positive case, test. Right now, in a household, if this individual has symptoms, just that individual tests. The whole (rest of the) family kind of assumes they were exposed and quarantined with that individual, so that’s why we’re having less testing,” Palau said.
Nettleton asked if the other household members would be counted as positives, and Palau said they were not.
“We only count cases confirmed by test,” she said.
Palau told the court the majority of the individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Val Verde County are female.
“The average age (of individuals who have tested positive) is 42 years old, and the average age of the deceased is 72.8 years old,” Palau said.
Palau also shared the age distribution of the positive cases, noting the largest percentage – 19.35 percent – was persons ages 20-29. Other percentages include persons ages 50-59, 17.41 percent; persons ages 30-39, 16.89 percent; and persons ages 40-49, 15.57 percent.
Persons ages 60-69 make up 12.27 percent of positives, persons ages 10-19 make up 10.44 percent; persons ages 70-79 make up 6.71 percent; persons ages 0-9 make up 6.03 percent; persons ages 80-89 make up 3.83 percent and persons ages 90-99 make up 0.94 percent, Palau told the court.
After Palau finished her presentation, Nettleton asked, “Are we going in the right direction? It seems like our cases are going down, but our deaths are going up.”
“I think that’s just an example of the testing trends going down, so we’re still seeing deaths, but the testing is going down,” Palau said.
Owens echoed Palau’s statements, noting in July when the county sometimes gained 50 positive tests a day, there was a great deal more testing.
“The other thing is that our hospitalizations have gone down,” Owens added, noting at one point there were more than 20 persons being treated at the local hospital.
“Right now we’re not seeing that,” Owens said.
Nettleton then asked where the COVID deaths are occurring, and Gutierrez responded the deaths of local residents are mostly occurring in San Antonio hospitals.
“The more critical individuals are being shipped out. Now they’re allowing us to ship them out, so they’re not here,” Owens said
“So our numbers are a little deceiving because we don’t have those numbers that are going to San Antonio,” Nettleton said.
He suggested Palau and Gutierrez in the future include the number of COVID patients in hospitals in San Antonio.
Gutierrez said one of the factors in moving patients is that a board-certified pulmonologist who had been assigned to the local hospital has now been reassigned.
He also told the court the hospital here still has the ability to care for non-critically ill COVID patients.
“But by and large, when people are suffering from COVID-19 pneumonia, they’re very, very sick, and pretty much, we have to transfer those out,” Gutierrez said.
Nettleton also asked the doctors how Val Verde County and Del Rio numbers compared to national statistics.
Gutierrez reminded the court the county and city recently made headlines for their high levels of COVID cases.
“We were through the roof, per 100,000, per capita, and that’s the kind of notoriety we weren’t looking for, and I’m hoping we never get to that point in our existence again, but now, our numbers are way low. We are looking very good. It’s almost night and day,” Gutierrez said.
“But things could change in the next month to two months, with the change in the weather, kids back in school, Halloween coming up, Thanksgiving coming up. That could be a recipe for disaster,” the doctor added.
Nettleton asked if the area had seen a spike in positive cases after Labor Day, but Gutierrez said there had not been much of one.
“I think people just decided to keep it low-key for Labor Day,” he said.
Owens asked Gutierrez to address the work the task force has been doing with the local schools.
“I know that you and Dr. Palau and the tracers have been meeting with the school officials, just to make sure that if something happens that we have enough people on that,” Owens said.
He said Gutierrez and the rest of the COVID task force have met with the public school superintendent to offer guidelines for COVID response and to set up points of contact and information should an outbreak occur.
“We need to be on that, as soon as there is any kind of (COVID) activity, we need to be hot on their trails in terms of tracing and contacting and investigating,” Gutierrez said.
“The key is to stay on top of things and not let our guard down,” the doctor added.
