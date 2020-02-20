Nine people have filed for three open seats on the Del Rio City Council, but the city secretary has disqualified one of those candidates and another has withdrawn.
City Secretary Mari Acosta said Tuesday she received nine applications for places on the May 2 city election ballot by Friday’s deadline to file those applications.
Voters during the May city election will select the Councilmember At-large, Place A; Councilmember At-large, Place B; and Councilmember District III.
Diana Bejarano Salgado is the only current member of the city council to file for re-election.
Salgado filed an application seeking re-election to the At-large, Place A, seat she currently holds.
The other two members of the council whose seats are up for election, Rowland Garza and Liz Elizalde De Calderon, have reached their term limits on the council.
Salgado will be challenged by Mario Bosquez, who is employed as contracted security, and by Steven T. Webb, a retired Del Rio Police Department officer, Acosta said.
Two Del Rioans will seek election to the At-large, Place B, seat on the council: J.P. Sanchez, a general contractor, and Josue Vela, a law enforcement officer.
Four Del Rioans filed for election to the District III seat on the city council: Alexandra Falcon Calderon, Silvia M. Ojeda, Miguel Angel Calderon and Ramiro Guzman.
On Friday, just before filing closed, Acosta said Guzman withdrew his application.
She also noted she disqualified the application filed by Miguel Calderon. Calderon said Wednesday he has retained an attorney and will contest the disqualification.
The disqualification and the withdrawal leaves Alexandra Calderon, a small business owner, and Ojeda, whose application lists her occupation as education services specialist/test center operator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.