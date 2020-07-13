Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition, a community organization formed last week to help out with the immigrant crisis, partnered with several local churches and organizations in order to help provide relief for those in need, including those affected by the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis.
“Recently, the coalition has donated funds to the Del Rio Unmet Needs Committee to assist with emergency food and shelter for those affected by COVID-19,” the coalition said in a statement.
The donations include non-perishable foods, formula, infant items and feminine hygiene items stocked at Esperanza First’s emergency food pantry; diapers, wipes and infant supplies to Amistad Pregnancy Center; warm jackets to local children within the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District; backpacks of supplies to City Church Del Rio and Iglesia Bautista Horeb amongst other donations.
“VVBHC exists to help provide basic necessities including food, clothing, shelter, infant supplies and emotional support to those in need and offer spiritual guidance for those who desire it. They bring together leading relief agencies to coordinate efforts in times of urgent humanitarian crisis, both locally and nationally,” the coalition said.
“VVBHC works alongside agencies to safely transition asylum seekers after being released from federal custody to avoid homelessness and human trafficking and are able to help distribute humanitarian aid supplies on both sides of the border. VVBHC respects each person’s dignity while working to provide provisions for those in need.”
The coalition continues to minister to families seeking asylum released from federal custody as needed. “Many of these families require transportation assistance, food, clothing, and infant supplies for their trip to connect with their sponsors,” the coalition said.
The coalition advises any Del Rioans interested in volunteering to send an email to vvbhcoalition@gmail.com or to contact the organization via its official Facebook page.
